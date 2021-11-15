EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESLOY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.68. 12,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,260. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $109.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.99.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.