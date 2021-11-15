$255.48 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce sales of $255.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.72 million and the highest is $258.21 million. WNS posted sales of $224.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 17.5% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 452,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,029,000 after purchasing an additional 67,373 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of WNS by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 958,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,436,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in WNS in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in WNS by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,474 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,293. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36. WNS has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $91.03.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

