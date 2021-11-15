Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the October 14th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CADMF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.25. 157,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,133. Chemesis International has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.
About Chemesis International
