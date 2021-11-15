Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the October 14th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CADMF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.25. 157,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,133. Chemesis International has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

Get Chemesis International alerts:

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International, Inc engages in the production and manufacture of medical and recreational cannabis. Its activities include cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail services. It focuses its operation in California and Puerto Rico. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.