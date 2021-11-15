Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the October 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Captiva Verde Wellness stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,560. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

Get Captiva Verde Wellness alerts:

About Captiva Verde Wellness

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.