Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

EXETF traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.82. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. Extendicare has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $7.06.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

