Curbstone Financial Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 81.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 431.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 209,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 170,461 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of PFE opened at $49.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

