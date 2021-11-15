Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

ANDHF traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.44. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $38.44.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.