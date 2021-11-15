Scotiabank Boosts Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to C$45.50

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$45.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PRRWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

OTCMKTS:PRRWF traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.12. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $31.12.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

