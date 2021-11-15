George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Increased to C$170.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$141.00 price target (up previously from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of WNGRF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.75. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221. George Weston has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.77.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

