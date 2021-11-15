Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) PT Lowered to C$0.75 at Raymond James

Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DBCCF stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.17. 8,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,453. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

