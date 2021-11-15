Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 340.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.90.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $303.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.05 and its 200-day moving average is $201.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $323.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

