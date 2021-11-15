Fulton Bank N.A. Has $11.22 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,637 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after acquiring an additional 302,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $303.90 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $323.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.05 and a 200-day moving average of $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.90.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

