NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 289.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $4,001,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $305.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $323.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.96. The company has a market capitalization of $762.30 billion, a PE ratio of 109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.65.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

