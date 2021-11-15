Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 214 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,991.71. 18,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,845.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2,674.55. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,020.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,292,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,074 shares of company stock valued at $510,888,230 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

