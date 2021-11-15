Centric Wealth Management Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $35.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $998.00. 216,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,769,199. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $404.09 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $884.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $736.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $744.40.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,298,665 shares of company stock worth $2,489,311,248 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

