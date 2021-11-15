Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Post $0.78 EPS

Equities analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.91. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on MGY shares. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $4,101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 552,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 46,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,978. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

