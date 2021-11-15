Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Rises By 450.0%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock remained flat at $$13.43 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.75. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $14.25.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
