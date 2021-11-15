Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Rises By 450.0%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock remained flat at $$13.43 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.75. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 97.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.8% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

