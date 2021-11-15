TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the October 14th total of 395,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE TSPQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. 17,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,722. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,890,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,406,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

