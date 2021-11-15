Digitex City Price Down 33.3% This Week (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex City coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00051228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00221850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00087124 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

