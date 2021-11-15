Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives C$49.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATZ shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at C$751,600. Insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $2,688,860 over the last quarter.

ATZ traded up C$0.71 on Wednesday, hitting C$53.17. The company had a trading volume of 203,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,640. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.31. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$22.72 and a 1-year high of C$53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

