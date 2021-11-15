Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $2,259.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.51 or 0.00357876 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011715 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008985 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006375 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

