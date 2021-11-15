Brokerages Anticipate Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will announce sales of $210.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.19 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $228.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $833.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.80 million to $839.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $882.98 million, with estimates ranging from $848.00 million to $925.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

CDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after buying an additional 2,086,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,875,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,972,000 after buying an additional 496,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,762,000 after buying an additional 1,176,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,563,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,834,000 after buying an additional 783,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 25.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

CDE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 81,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,048. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -357.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.