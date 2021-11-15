Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POSH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $72,020.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $55,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 534,801 shares of company stock worth $15,120,949.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Poshmark by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Poshmark by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 26.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Poshmark stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. 44,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. Poshmark has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -12.74.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

