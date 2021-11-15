Brokerages Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Target Price at $16.13

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Golar LNG stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,670,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after buying an additional 415,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 151,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 83,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $24,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

