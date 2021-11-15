Brokerages Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Target Price at $16.13

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Golar LNG stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.82.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
