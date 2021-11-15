Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.42). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. 85,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 135,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 437,507 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 355,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,397,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,575,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

