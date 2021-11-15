Canandaigua National Corp Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,645. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

KO opened at $56.61 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $244.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

