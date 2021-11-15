Short Interest in Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Declines By 88.2%

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MRPLY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,412. Mr Price Group has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68.

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial and Cellular Services, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

