FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Down 85.5% in October

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the October 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FLYLF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. 13,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,053. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.90.
