FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Down 85.5% in October

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the October 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FLYLF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. 13,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,053. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of iridium satellite communications. The company products include Automated Flight Information Reporting System(AFIRS), which is a satellite communications aircraft interface device (AID) that enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming and Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting(TAMDAR), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time.

