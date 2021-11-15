Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Given New C$39.50 Price Target at Pi Financial

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$42.00 to C$39.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.33.

Shares of ITP stock traded up C$0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$26.87. The company had a trading volume of 339,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,997. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$21.28 and a 12 month high of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 9,673 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total value of C$299,598.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,809 shares in the company, valued at C$985,210.61. Also, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$610,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,780,577.13.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

