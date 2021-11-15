Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Update

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the October 14th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DMLRY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.09. 40,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,340. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. Daimler has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

