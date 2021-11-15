Hemington Wealth Management Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,183,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 92.1% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $470.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $450.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $355.49 and a 12 month high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

