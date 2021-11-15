CloakCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,237.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 15th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000747 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $2,237.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000681 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00015380 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,723,652 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLOAKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.