SYNC Network Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $3,795.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,315,784 coins and its circulating supply is 121,325,303 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

