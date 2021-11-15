Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THNPF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of THNPF stock remained flat at $$15.41 during trading on Wednesday. 64 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,367. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. Technip Energies has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

