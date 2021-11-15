Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $615.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will report $615.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $616.18 million and the lowest is $613.00 million. Guess? reported sales of $569.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,123,000 after purchasing an additional 97,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after buying an additional 654,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after buying an additional 120,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 837,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after buying an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GES traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $22.20. 24,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,896. Guess? has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.16.

Guess? announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.