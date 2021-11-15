Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CADE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

