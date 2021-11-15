MDA (TSE:MDA) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of MDA from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MDA to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

TSE:MDA traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.46. 68,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,883. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.87. MDA has a fifty-two week low of C$14.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -50.56.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

