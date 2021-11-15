TD Securities Trims Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Target Price to C$0.25

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

TV has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.26.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE TV traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.20. 1,154,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,828. The company has a market cap of C$192.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.