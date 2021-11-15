Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Given a C$14.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) received a C$14.50 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Monday, August 16th.

CVE NXR.UN traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,561. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$1.09 and a twelve month high of C$2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.09.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

