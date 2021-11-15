Hayek Kallen Investment Management Buys 286 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.6% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $117.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.73. The stock has a market cap of $206.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.33 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

