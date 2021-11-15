Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 26,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,755. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,634 shares of company stock valued at $291,117. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.