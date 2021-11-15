Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 86,525 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSEV)

