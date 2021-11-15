Short Interest in Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Decreases By 89.6%

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the October 14th total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sugarmade stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 15,448,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,718,391. Sugarmade has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
About Sugarmade
