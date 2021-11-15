Short Interest in Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Decreases By 89.6%

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the October 14th total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sugarmade stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 15,448,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,718,391. Sugarmade has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Sugarmade

Sugarmade, Inc is a product and branding marketing company, which invests in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. It also produces and supplies custom printed and generic supplies servicing quick service restaurants. The firm operates through paper and paper-based products, such as paper cups, cup lids, and food containers; non-medical supplies, such as non-medical fascial mask; cannabis products delivery service and sales.

