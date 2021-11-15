Short Interest in Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Rises By 450.0%

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PSMMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

PSMMY stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $74.17. 4,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.11. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $64.78 and a 12 month high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

