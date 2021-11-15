Short Interest in Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Decreases By 97.1%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the October 14th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

RLLWF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reliance Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reliance Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS RLLWF remained flat at $$4.31 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. Reliance Worldwide has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $4.31.

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. engages in water technology business. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded water flow and control products and solutions for the plumbing industry. Its products include fittings and pipes, control valves, thermostatic products, water meters, underfloor and radiant heating control components, plastic extrusion products, and fire protection system products.

