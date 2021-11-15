SnowSwap Achieves Market Cap of $3.21 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $3.21 million and $55,714.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $9.58 or 0.00015002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 35% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00070929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00073540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00095940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,097.71 or 1.00361010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,548.94 or 0.07122506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

