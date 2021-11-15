Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $22.81 million and approximately $122,416.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.90 or 0.07170986 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00085954 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00078793 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,290,689 coins and its circulating supply is 79,290,591 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

