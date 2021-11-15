Canandaigua National Corp Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,055 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AT&T by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after buying an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 52.9% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 97,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 26.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

