Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on Fairfax India from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

TSE FIH.U traded down C$0.21 on Monday, reaching C$13.48. The company had a trading volume of 34,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,355. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. Fairfax India has a 52 week low of C$9.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.90.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.