High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut High Arctic Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

High Arctic Energy Services stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,131. The firm has a market cap of C$82.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. High Arctic Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$2.00.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$16.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire bought 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,116.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 251,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,601.10.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

